Taiwan market: Oppo leapfrogs Sony Mobile in smartphone vendor rankings

Sammi Huang , Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo outperformed Sony Mobile Communications for the first time to capture the fifth position with a 9.8% share in terms of shipment volume in the Taiwan smartphone market in February, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to be the top vendor in terms of shipment volume in the local market in February with a 24.6% share, followed by Apple with 18.7%, Asustek Computer 14.1% and HTC 10.8%.

Apple ranked as the number one in terms of sales value with a 49% share. Samsung took second place with a 15.8% share, followed by Sony Mobilbe (7.8%), Oppo (7.7%) and HTC (7.4%).

Shipments of smartphones in the local market reached 636,000 units in February, down 8.09% on month and 10.42% on year, according to the data.

The top-10 selling models in February were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, Galaxy J2 Prime, Oppo R9s, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J7 2016, Galaxy A7 2017, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Galaxy J7 Prime, Xperia XZ, and Xperia XA.