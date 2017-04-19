China market: Huawei suspected of using different memory cards for P10 smartphones

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Huawei is suspected of using different types of memory cards for its Huawei P10 devices which is not consistent with its statement saying that the Kirin 960 CPUs used in these mobile devices support UFS 2.1 memory standards, according to market sources.

Tests done by users in China have found that the P10 has two different read/write speeds on its memory, suspecting that Huawei has been using memory cards supporting UFS 2.1 and eMMC5.1 standards, respectively, the sources indicated.

Huawei has yet to directly answer the speculation, arguing that the user experience and services that the company has delivered to consumers are not measurable as compared to hardware specifications of its products, the sources noted.

However, Huawei's promise to allow the P10 users to replace their models which are found to have low read/write speeds is tantamount to admitting it has used memory cards with different grades, according to a Chinese-language TechNews.com report.

Huawei also said that it has been cooperating with flash solution providers to guarantee its product quality and user experience as well as a steady supply of its smartphones.