Taiwan market: Huawei launches fashion smartphone nova lite

Fei Cheng, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

China-based Huawei has launched its fashion smartphone, the Huawei nova lite, in the Taiwan market priced at NT$7,990 (US$262) unlocked.

The Huawei nova lite features a 5.2-inch Full HD display based on 2.5D curved glass, HiSilicon Kirin 655 8-core CPU, 12-megapixel rear camera with a F2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a F2.0 aperture, supporting 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM and fingerprint identification technology.

The Kirin 655 is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), using a 16nm FinFET Plus process for low power consumption.

Huawei nova lite

Photo: Company