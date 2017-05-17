Huawei to ramp up shipments of NB-IoT chips

Claire Sung, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Huawei will begin volume shipments of its NB-IoT (NarrowBand IoT) chip, the Boudica 120, in June, according to Jiang Wancheng, vice president of marketing and solutions department at Huawei.

Meanwhile, the company is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop its next-generation NB-IoT chip, the Boudica 150. Small volume production of the chip will begin in the third quarter with commercial shipments slated in the fourth quarter, Jiang revealed.

More than 20 countries will begin to deploy NB-IoT networks in 2017, and Huawei has developed more than 20 business models to operate the NB-IoT networks in cooperation with over 40 telecom operators worldwide, Jiang said.