Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments down in March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 April 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market totaled 599,000 units in March, down 5.82% on month and 10.86% on year, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to rank as the top vendor in terms of sales volume in the local market in March with a 21.6% share, followed by Apple, Asustek, HTC and Oppo.

While Apple and Samsung were the top-2 vendors in terms of sales value in March, Oppo moved one notch higher to third place from fourth previously, followed by Asustek and HTC. Sony Mobile Communications ranked sixth in terms of sales value in March, down from third position in February.

The top-10 selling models in March were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J2 Prime, Oppo R9s, iPhone 6 32GB, Galaxy J7 2016, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, ZenFone 2 Laser ZE550KL 16GB, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J5 2016.