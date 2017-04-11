Taiwan market: Smartphone sales to heat up starting 2Q17

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market are expected to gain momentum starting the second quarter of 2017, buoyed by the launch of new flagship models by a number of brand vendors, according to sources form local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics spearheaded the competition by officially launching its flagship smartphone products, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, in the local market on April 10. The vendor will start to take pre-sale orders on April 17 and begin to deliver the products on May 1.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 is available at NT$24,900 (US$813) unlocked, while the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus is set at NT$27,900.

Samsung aims to capture the top-vendor ranking in terms of sales volume and sales value in the local market in May, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

Samsung offers a discount of NT$10,000 to encourage existing Samsung smartphone users to replace their old gadgets with the Galaxy S8 devices, and an additional discount of NT$2,500 by making payments through Samsung Pay.

However, Samsung is expected to meet fierce competition from other vendors, including Sony Mobile Communications, Huawei and Oppo, indicated the sources.

Sony Mobile led all vendors to launch it new models, the Xperia XZs and Xperia XA1, in the local market in early April.

Powered by the Experia XZ series products, Sony Mobile is likely to rank as the top Android smartphone vendor in Taiwan in April, the sources commented.

Huawei is scheduled to launch its 5.5-inch Huawei P10 Plus in the local market on April 11. The vendor said earlier that it aims to double its smartphone shipments in Taiwan in 2017.

Oppo, which became one of the top-five vendors in terms of sales volume in the Taiwan market in February, plans to introduce its R9s Plus soon to further ramp up its share. The vendor's R9s was the third best-selling model in the local market in February.