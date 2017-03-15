Taipei, Thursday, March 16, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
19°C
Taiwan market: Huawei launches black Mate 9, Porsche Design Mate 9
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Huawei has launched a black-colored Mate 9 in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$22,900 (US$740) unlocked. Additionally, it also introduced a limited edition Porsche Design Mate 9 priced at NT$49,900.

The Porsche Design Mate 9 sports a 5.5-inch 2K Super AMOLED display and a HiSilicon Kirin 960 CPU, with 6GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

Along with the two Mate 9 smartphones, Huawei also launched its new tablet, the Huawei MediaPad T2 8 Pro, priced at NT$8,990. The MediaPad T2 8 Pro features an 8-inch Full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 8-core CPU, with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Meanwhile, Huawei also plans to start marketing its Huawei P10 in the local market in April, according to Gary Tsao, president of wireless device business unit of Xunwei Technologies, Huawei's sole distributor in Taiwan.

Huawei also plans to strengthen its presence in the NT$5,000-10,000 segment to ramp up the popularity of Huawei' smartphones in Taiwan, while aiming a 2-fold increase of its smartphone shipments in the local market in 2017, Tsao said.

Buoyed by improved product mixes, and distribution and retail channels, Huawei also expects total sales revenues of its wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, 2-in-1 models and wearables, in the Taiwan market to double in 2017, Tsao added.

Gary Tsao

Gary Tsao, president of wireless device business unit of Xunwei, Huawei's sole sales agent in Taiwan
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • GigaDevice aims to take up 50% of memory products for feature phones

    Bits + chips | 43min ago

  • Taipei government looking to transform city into test ground for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:14

  • ASMedia distributes dividends

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:13

  • IC demand from PC sector will not pick up until August

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • Microsoft new Surface Book enters mass production

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • China market: ZTE names new chairman

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • Zhaoxin to roll out 16nm CPU in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • KYE Systems suffers net loss per share of NT$1.09 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:46

  • MediaTek to roll out 12nm product in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Wistron NeWeb nets NT$5.95 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$1.72 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link