Taiwan market: Huawei launches black Mate 9, Porsche Design Mate 9

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Huawei has launched a black-colored Mate 9 in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$22,900 (US$740) unlocked. Additionally, it also introduced a limited edition Porsche Design Mate 9 priced at NT$49,900.

The Porsche Design Mate 9 sports a 5.5-inch 2K Super AMOLED display and a HiSilicon Kirin 960 CPU, with 6GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

Along with the two Mate 9 smartphones, Huawei also launched its new tablet, the Huawei MediaPad T2 8 Pro, priced at NT$8,990. The MediaPad T2 8 Pro features an 8-inch Full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 8-core CPU, with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Meanwhile, Huawei also plans to start marketing its Huawei P10 in the local market in April, according to Gary Tsao, president of wireless device business unit of Xunwei Technologies, Huawei's sole distributor in Taiwan.

Huawei also plans to strengthen its presence in the NT$5,000-10,000 segment to ramp up the popularity of Huawei' smartphones in Taiwan, while aiming a 2-fold increase of its smartphone shipments in the local market in 2017, Tsao said.

Buoyed by improved product mixes, and distribution and retail channels, Huawei also expects total sales revenues of its wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, 2-in-1 models and wearables, in the Taiwan market to double in 2017, Tsao added.

Gary Tsao, president of wireless device business unit of Xunwei, Huawei's sole sales agent in Taiwan

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, March 2017