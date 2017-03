China market: Huawei sets prices for P10, P10 Plus

Che-chan Chang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Huawei has set retail prices of its latest flagship Huawei P10 family products for sale in the China market. The P10 64GB and 128GB versions will be available at CNY3,788 (US$549) and CNY4,288 unlocked.

The P10 Plus will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants at CNY4,388, CNY4,888 and CNY5,588, respectively, said the vendor.

Huawei aims to ship over 10 million units of the P10 devices, according to a sina.com report, citing Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group.