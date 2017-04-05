Taipei, Thursday, April 6, 2017 06:03 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
Huawei sees slight growth in 2016 profit
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

China-based telecom equipment and smartphone vendor Huawei Technologies has released its 2016 financial report, posting net profit of CNY37.052 billion (US$5.38 billion), up 0.38%.

Consolidated revenues for the year totaled CNY521.547 billion, increasing 32.04% on year. Net operating profit was CNY47.515 billion, up 3.78%.

Huawei said its Telecom Carrier Business Group, which supplies equipment for telecom carriers to operate Internet, cloud computing, IoT services, accounted for 55.7% of the consolidated revenues. The Consumer Business Group, which mainly markets own-brand smartphones, accounted for 34.5% of the revenues. The Enterprise Business Group, which provides IT and networking/communication devices for business users, accounted for 7.8%.

The China market accounted for 45.3% of the consolidated revenues; Europe, the Middle East and Africa together for 30.0%; Asia Pacific except China 12.9%; North and Latin Americas 8.5%; and other markets 3.3%.

Huawei spent CNY76.4 billion in R&D in 2016, taking up 14.65% of the consolidated revenues. It shipped 130 million smartphones globally for revenues of CNY179.8 billion in 2016, growing 29% and 44% respectively on year.

Realtime news

  • Getac expects revenues to grow 5-10% in 2017

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 7h 44min ago

  • China PV module makers subject to anti-dumping tariff in Turkey

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • Apple orders 70 million curved-surface AMOLED panels from Samsung Display, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan server revenues expected to grow 5.9% on year in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Getac expects rising performances in both ruggedized PC and car component businesses

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • CPT suffers net loss per share of NT$0.27 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Taiwan market: Acer launches 21-inch gaming notebook

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • PTI orders equipment for NT$525 million

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Ibase Technology nets NT$5.31 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

  • TPK Holding sees increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 35min ago

  • WT Micro halts trading pending release of material information

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments to fall below 100 million units in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

  • Insyde swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 8h 38min ago

  • TSMC Nanjing fab gearing up for 16nm chip production

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China IC design industry output value to rise 16.9% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Gigastorage to issue NT$1.2 billion convertible bonds

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • TSMC orders equipment for nearly NT$5 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • Adata 1Q17 revenues climb to 13-quarter high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues up in March

    Before Going to Press | 8h 45min ago

  • AUO to procure equipment worth NT$2.379 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 49min ago

  • Sigurd posts increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 50min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link