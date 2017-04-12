Huawei to promote public cloud and video content services in 2017

Irene Chen, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Huawei is committed to help the community develop into smart society, according to Eric Xu, vice chairman and rotating CEO of Huawei Technologies.

The journey to an intelligent world has already begun, and Huawei will commit to building more connections, enlarging data pipes and driving digital transformation, Xu made the remarks at the opening of the 3-day annual Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS) being held in Shenzhen.

Hosted by Huawei, the analyst summit, which will end on April 13, focuses on Huawei's latest innovations, business strategies, and solutions in domains, including cloud services, video, the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and digital transformation.

Huawei will strengthen its cloud services in 2017, Xu said. Huawei's strategy is building up an open public cloud platform as providing cloud services will become a basic business model in the future.

Huawei has set up a Cloud BU (business unit) to build and promote the Huawei Cloud Family, which will connect Huawei's public cloud platform and other platforms of telecom operators globally.

Huawei has teamed up with a number of telecom operators in Europe, including Deutsche Telecom (DT), Telefonica and Orange, to provide public cloud services, offering related production and solutions, Xu said.

Beginning in 2017, Huawei will also be involved in aggregation services by helping telecom operators to develop commercial audio and video content services, according to Ryan Ding, executive director and president of products and solutions at Huawei.

Telecom operators have realized that video content services will be the main source of future revenues growth, and therefore the introduction of relevant video services will become an inevitable strategy, Ding said, adding that Huawei is positioning itself as an enabler for realizing commercial video services, while also lowering the barriers for telecom operators to step into the business.

Huawei aslo aims to bring together the over 2,000 video content providers and 400-500 telecom operators globally to form a video aggregation platform to provide video services on a global basis, Ding revealed.

The global video content market reaches US$650 billion a year, while the application video market tops about US$350 billion a year, Huawei estimated.

Huawei rotating CEO Eric Xu

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, April 2017