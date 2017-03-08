Taipei, Thursday, March 9, 2017 05:48 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: HMD launches Nokia 6
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

HMD Global has launched the Android-based Nokia 6 smartphone in the Taiwan market targeting the mid-tier market. The phone will be available from Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) or yahoo.com starting March 8, priced at NT$7,790 (US$253) unlocked.

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU, 4GB RAM/32GB ROM, a 16-megapixel main camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera, support Dolby Atmos sound and dual-SIM.

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela, who presided over the product launch in Taiwan, said the launch of the Nokia 6 in the local market is the beginning of a great journey which will continue the spirit of Nokia.

Taiwan is the second market for HMD to launch the Nokia 6 after China. Global sales of the Nokia will begin in the second quarter of 2017.

the launch of Nokia 6

The ceremony for the launch of the Nokia 6
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017

