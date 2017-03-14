Taiwan market: Sony Mobile unveils flagship Xperia XZ family products

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Sony Mobile Communications has unveiled four new smartphones in the Taiwan market, including the flagship Xperia XZs and XZ Premium, and mid-range Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra.

Among them, the Xperia XZs and Xperia XA1 will be available in the local market in April, while the other two are likely to come in the latter half of the second quarter, according to Sony Mobile Taiwan.

The Xperia XZs features a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera set on Android 7.0.

The Xperia XA1 sports a 5-inch 1280 by 720 IPS display, MediaTek Helio P20 8-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, a 23-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.

Sony Mobile aims to take up a 40% share in the over-NT$15,000 (US$485) segment of Taiwan's smartphone market in 2017, up from 35% in 2016, according to Jonathan Lin, general manager of Sony Mobile Taiwan.

Sony Mobile Xperia XZ series products

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017