Taiwan market: LG launches 4 smartphones targeting entry-level to mid-range segment

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

LG Electronics has launched four smartphones, the LG Stylus 3, LG K10, K8 and K4, in the Taiwan market, targeting the entry-level to mid-tier segment. These new phones will be available starting April.

The 5.7-inch LG Stylus 3 is priced at NT$7,990 (US$260) unlocked. The model also features a MediaTek MT6750 8-core 1.5GHz processor, HD touch screen, 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM, 8-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel rear camera.

Meanwhile, the 5.3-inch LG K10, 5.0-inch LG K8 and 5.0-inch LG K4 will be available at NT$5,990, NT$4,990 and NT$3,990, respectively.

With the launch of the entry-level to mid-tier models, LG aims to ramp up shipments of its smartphones by 2-fold in the local market in 2017, according to LG Taiwan.

Additionally, pre-sale orders for its new flagship model, the LG G6, received thus far in the local market have increased 30-40% as compared to those received for the LG G5 during the comparable pre-sale period, LG Taiwan indicated.

LG releasing new models

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, March 2017