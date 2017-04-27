Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:13 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
Taiwan market: More China vendors to follow Oppo to expand share in local smartphone market
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Oppo's success in Taiwan's smartphone market is expected to encourage more China-based vendors to duplicate its strategy to penetrate into the local market, which may lead to a drastic change of market share among vendors, according to sources from local retail channels.

Oppo outperformed Sony Mobile Communications for the first time to capture the fifth position with a 9.8% share in terms of shipment volume in the Taiwan smartphone market in February. The vendor continued to maintain its ranking at fifth place in March.

In terms of shipment value, however, Oppo saw its ranking move one notch higher to third spot in March from fourth in the previous month, with the two leading local brands Asustek Computer and HTC lagging behind. Oppo currently holds roughly an 8% share in the local market in terms of sales value, the sources estimated.

Rival brand Huawei has become more aggressive in the local market recently after the vendor appointed Gary Tsao to head the wireless business unit of its distributor in Taiwan. Tsao previously served as general manager of the mobile communication business unit at Samsung Taiwan.

Huawei launched its high-end Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Plus in Taiwan in March and also released the P10 Plus and nova lite in April. Huawei aims to double its smartphone shipments in the local market in 2017, Tsao stated earlier.

Xiaomi's sales of smartphones in the local market have been steady, and the company plans to expand its distribution channels by setting up 3-4 new exclusive retail shops in 2017, according to Henman Lee, president of Xiaomi Taiwan.

