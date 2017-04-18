Huawei to accelerate Small Cell business in 2017

Irene Chen, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Huawei has released its new Small Cell development strategy for 2017, aiming to accelerate the development of the indoor mobile broadband (MBB) market and help telecom operators seize new business opportunities by enabling Gbps-level user experiences, according to Ritchie Peng, president of Huawei Small Cell Product Line.

To promote the MBB market, Huawei has launched its next generation LampSite3.0 Small Cell solution, which supports multicarrier aggregation, distributed MIMO, virtual 4T4R, and 256QAM. With these features, indoor MBB capacity can tangibly increase while cutting per-bit costs significantly for data traffic, according to Huawei.

Using a solution such the LampSite3.0, which allows Small Cell networks to offer data traffic rates of up to 1Gbps, regional telecom operators can launch new services with precise positioning over indoor cellular networks, big data analysis, video acceleration, and local break-out (LBO) in shopping malls, sports stadiums, and transportation hubs, as well as large and medium enterprises, Peng explained.

The new strategy will enable a brand-new indoor experience, building new indoor ecosystem, and extending business to new markets for telecom operators, Peng said at the recently concluded Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2017.

Huawei is also looking forward to cooperate with Taiwan-based network equipment makers to develop the Small Cell business, Peng noted.

A number of Taiwan's network device suppliers, including Sercomm, Gemtek Technology, Alpha Networks, Arcadyan Technology and ZyXEL Communications have stepped into the Small Cell sector.

Ritchie Peng, president of Huawei Small Cell Product Line

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, April 2017