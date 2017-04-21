Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Taiwan market: LG launches new flagship smartphone, smartwatches
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

LG Electronics has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the LG G6, in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin on May 1. It is priced at NT$24,900 (US$816) unlocked.

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD+FullVision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU, 13-megapixel dual-lens rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

LG aims to take a 5-10% share in the local smartphone market in terms of sales value in 2017, according to the company.

LG also launched two Android Wear 2.0-based smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, for sale at NT$11,900 and NT$8,900 respectively.

LG expects sales of its wearable products in Taiwan to increase by 2- to 3-fold in 2017 compared to 4,000-5,000 units shipped locally in 2016.

LG unveils LG G6 smartphone

LG unveils the G6 smartphone
Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, April 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link