Taiwan market: Asustek launches pink-colored ZenFone 3 Max

Fei Cheng, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Asustek Computer has released a new pink-colored model of its ZenFonre 3 Max family products into the Taiwan market.

As its peer products, the pink-colored ZenFone 3 Max also comes with three versions. The 5-inch ZC520TL is available at NT$5,990 (US$139), the 5.5-inch ZC553KL 2GB at NT$7,490 and the 5.5-inch ZC553KL 3GB at NT$7,990.

The ZenFone 3 Max series products feature a 4100mAh battery with a standby time of up 30 days.

Asustek ZenFone 3 Max

Photo: Company