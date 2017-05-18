Taiwan market: Sony Mobile launches Xperia XZ Premium smartphone

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Sony Mobile Communications has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, in the Taiwan market, featuring a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display. It is the world's first smartphone with a 4K HDR screen, the vendor claimed.

The Xperia XZ Premium is powered by a Qualcomm latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, with top-end water resistance capability and Android 7.1.1. It will be available at NT$24,900 (US$827) unlocked. The vendor will take pre-orders from May 19 and start delivering the model on May 26.

Sony Mobile expects sales of its high-end models to increase by 10-20% sequentially in the local market in May, buoyed by strong Mother's Day buying activities, according to Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing Jonathan Lin, general manager of Sony Mobile Taiwan.

However, sales of smartphones in the local market are expected to decline at least 10% on year in the second quarter of 2017, Lin estimated.