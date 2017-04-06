Not all China smartphone vendors to use AMOLED panels, say sources

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Not all of China-based brand smartphone vendors are to adopt AMOLED panels for their new models to be launched in 2017 due to concerns of insufficient supply of the panels and rising prices of memory products, according to industry sources.

Leading smartphone vendors in China, including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, are likely to adopt AMOLED panels for their smartphones in 2017 following the adoption of such panels by Apple for its next-generation iPhone and Samsung Electronics for its Galaxy S8, said the sources.

However, most brand vendors are caught by the tight supply of OLED panels and rising prices of memory products currently, indicated the sources, noting that the adoption of high-priced OLED panels and high-density DRAM chips will undermine the profitability of smartphone vendors.

Since Samsung Display is giving priority to Apple and Samsung for the supply of OLD panels, it is obviously that the rest of smartphone vendors will be unable to secure sufficient supply of OLED panels in 2017, the sources said. Therefore, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo may be using OLED panels for their top-end models only, said the sources.

Other vendors may continue to utilize LTPS LCD panels, while using high density memory parts to ramp up the price-performance ratio of their products as they believe that smartphone users are normally more concerned about the memory capacity of their mobile devices than other features, commented the sources.