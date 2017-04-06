Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Not all China smartphone vendors to use AMOLED panels, say sources
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Not all of China-based brand smartphone vendors are to adopt AMOLED panels for their new models to be launched in 2017 due to concerns of insufficient supply of the panels and rising prices of memory products, according to industry sources.

Leading smartphone vendors in China, including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, are likely to adopt AMOLED panels for their smartphones in 2017 following the adoption of such panels by Apple for its next-generation iPhone and Samsung Electronics for its Galaxy S8, said the sources.

However, most brand vendors are caught by the tight supply of OLED panels and rising prices of memory products currently, indicated the sources, noting that the adoption of high-priced OLED panels and high-density DRAM chips will undermine the profitability of smartphone vendors.

Since Samsung Display is giving priority to Apple and Samsung for the supply of OLD panels, it is obviously that the rest of smartphone vendors will be unable to secure sufficient supply of OLED panels in 2017, the sources said. Therefore, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo may be using OLED panels for their top-end models only, said the sources.

Other vendors may continue to utilize LTPS LCD panels, while using high density memory parts to ramp up the price-performance ratio of their products as they believe that smartphone users are normally more concerned about the memory capacity of their mobile devices than other features, commented the sources.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link