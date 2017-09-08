Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:20 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Sony Mobile launches Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Sony Mobile Communications has launched its latest smartphones, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$20,900 (US$695) and NT$17,900, respectively, unlocked.

The availability of the two models will further enrich Sony Mobile's portfolio in the local market and therefore help maintain its leading market position in the high-end Android smartphone segment, according to Jonathan Lin, general manager of Sony Mobile Taiwan.

The Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 19-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The model runs Android 8.0 and packs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

The Xperia XZ1 also features a 3D scanning capability that can create 3D images and be utilized for augmented reality (AR) applications.

Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ1 Compact feature a 4.6-inch display with a resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 19-megapixel main camera and a 18-megapixel front-end camera, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM.

The Xperia XZ1 will be available starting September 15, and the Xperia XZ1 Compact will be available in the latter half of September.

Sony mobile launches new models

Sony Xperia XZ1 supports 3D scanning
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

