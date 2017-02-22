Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments up slightly in January
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market reached 692,000 units in January 2017, up 3.75% on month but down 5% from a year earlier, according to data compiled local retain channels.

Apple and Samsung Electronics took the top and second spots, respectively, in terms of sales volume as well as sales value in the local market in January.

Asustek Computer ranked third in terms of sales volume, followed by HTC, Sony Mobile Communications and Oppo.

In terms of sales value, Sony Mobile took the third position, followed by Asustek, Oppo and HTC.

Oppo beat HTC for the first time in terms of sales value in the local market thanks to strong sales of the vendor's Oppo R9s flagship model, according to market sources.

The top-10 selling models in January were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J7 2016, Oppo R9s, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Xperia XZ, Galaxy J2 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, ZenFone 3 ZE520KL, and ZenFone 2 Laser ZE550KL.

