Sony Mobile aims to ship 16.5 million smartphones in fiscal 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Sony Mobile Communications expects its smartphone shipments to reach 16.5 million units in fiscal 2017 (April 2017-March 2018), up from 14.6 million shipped in the previous fiscal year, according to company latest estimation.

Smartphone shipments totaled 3.4 million units during the April-June period (first quarter of fiscal 2017), up from 3.1 million units shipped a year earlier period, the company said.

Mobile communications sales during the three-month period reached JPY181.2 billion (US$1.637 billion), down 2.5% from a year earlier, mainly due to a change in product mix, according to Sony's financial report for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

However, the mobile communications unit saw its operating income increase to JPY3.6 billion during the period, a significant improvement from JPY400 million recorded a year earlier. This increase was primarily due to reductions in operating costs and research and development expenses.

Meanwhile, Sony kept its revenue projection for the mobile communications unit for fiscal 2017 unchanged at JPY820 billion, the same as its forecast in April.

Sony Mobile 4K HDR samrtphone Xperia XZ Premium

Photo: Digitimes file photo