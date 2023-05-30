中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, May 30, 2023
    17:42
    Chinese smartphone brand Honor remains interested in self-designed chip
    6min ago
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    TSMC seen as driving force behind recent AMD, Nvidia rise

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC is widely regarded as the driving force behind AMD and Nvidia's recent success in eroding Intel's share of the data center processor market.

    Nvidia's latest financial results show that datacenter revenue for its fiscal first-quarter 2024 (ended April 30, 2023) was a record US$4.28 billion, up 14% from a year ago and up 18% from the previous quarter. It marks the first time that its revenue from the datacenter sector has surpassed Intel's. It expects sales to hit another record in the second quarter, and the revenue for the entire year is predicted to grow more than 60%, promising to dethrone Intel in the datacenter sector.

    TSMC's advancements in manufacturing nodes have been key to materializing Nvidia's and AMD's goals for high performance computing (HPC) chips. Industry sources noted that Nvidia and AMD have already been in talks with TSMC for using the foundry house's 3/2nm processes.

    Nvidia has been building its AI software-hardware integrated ecosystem for 15 years, and is now benefiting from the ChatGPT-triggered hype about AI.

    In an interview DIGITIMES conducted 15 years ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang already noted that the company's CUDA technology was 10 to 100 times the performance of CPU, and he predicted a new era of visual computing to come.

    GPU applications are now expanding fast from gaming sector to other sectors.

    Over the past two decades, Nvidia has managed to fend off competition from Intel and AMD, and has climbed to the top of the AI GPU market. Demand for generative AI has changed the the competition in the datacenter sector, heaping much pressure on Intel and AMD.

    For the AI GPU market, Nvidia boasts a complete ecosystem and strong GPU technological capabilities that it has built over the years. Nvidia has just announced that the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip is in full production, set to power systems coming online worldwide to run complex AI and HPC workloads.

    At Computex 2023, Huang revealed new systems, partners and additional details surrounding the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, which brings together the Arm-based Nvidia Grace CPU and Hopper GPU architectures using Nvidia NVLink-C2C interconnect technology.

    Intel, which once had as much as 99% of the datacenter chip market, has been losing market share in recent years.

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has admitted that Nvidia is in a strong position in the AI chip market, but expressed the confidence that his company will be able to catch up in a few years.

    For AMD, it is expected to launch its Instinct MI300 for the AI GPU market in the fourth quarter of 2023. AMD is also set to showcase its datacenter and AI technology at an event in the US in June. During the event, it is expected to detail its AI chip development roadmap and outlook for the market, industry sources said.

    Sources from the semiconductor industry noted that in the past, CPUs used to dominate the PC and server market. But with the arrival of AI requiring massive support of computing power, GPU is taking center stage.

    AMD has turned around its business over the past five years, posing a challenge to Intel in the PC and server markets. It has also swung back to profitability. A crucial factor contributing to the turnaround was its decision in 2018 to embrace TSMC's 7nm and more advanced manufacturing nodes.

    For Nvidia, it has been working closely with TSMC. Although at some point cost and risk concerns prompted it to turn to Samsung for manufacturing some of its products, such as the RTX 30 series, the Korean firm's slow progress in node advancements has again driven Nvidia back to TSMC for foundry support, the sources said.

