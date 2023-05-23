中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, May 23, 2023
    17:26
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    Japan to restrict the export of advanced chip manufacturing equipment from July 23

    Misha Lu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    According to a report by Nikkei, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan announced today (May 23) the amendment to the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, adding 23 categories including advanced chip manufacturing equipment to the list of controlled export items. The amendment will come into effect on July 23 after a two-month notification period.

    The report points out that the United States is limiting the export of advanced chip manufacturing equipment to China, and Japan's move is seen as following the footsteps of the United States.

    Although China and other specific countries are not explicitly listed, the newly added 23 items will require separate export licenses. According to METI, the 23 categories include the equipment for wafer cleaning, film formation, heat treatment, exposure, etching, and inspection. METI noted that the equipment related to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and 3D-stacked memory are included.

    Back in March this year, METI already stated that it planned to tighten regulations in July. At that time, the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yasunori Nishimura, stated that "specific countries will not be considered."

