Kyocera to expand with new plant in Japan

Kyocera has announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Isahaya, Japan's Nagasaki prefecture, to advance its business expansion goals.

Kyocera disclosed it had made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park for its planned new factory site, which will create 1,000 new jobs when completed.

The vision for the new plant in Isahaya comes amid plans to increase production capacity both domestically and internationally, at a time when existing Kyocera campuses have little or no room to expand, the Japan-based electronic component vendor indicated.

Kyocera has yet to decide what products the new plant will produce, which should be announced following the company's "components business demand analysis." Nevertheless, the plant is scheduled to kick off operations by 2026, Kyocera disclosed in its statement.

Kyocera aims to achieve sales of JPY2 trillion (US$15 billion) in its fiscal year ending in 2023, and has set a long-term sales target of JPY3 trillion by the fiscal year ending in March 2029, according to the company. Its capital investment is expected to reach a record-high JPY200 billion in the current fiscal year, mainly due to strong demand for components related to advanced semiconductors.

Kyocera plans even higher levels of investment in the fiscal year of 2024 and beyond, as compared to the fiscal year 2023 projection, the company said.