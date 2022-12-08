中文網
    China-based suppliers playing catch-up in industrial robots, says DIGITIMES Research

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    In order to reduce its dependence on imports, China, the largest industrial robot market, has been developing a local supply chain, thereby increasing the market share of local brands to more than 30%.

    According to DIGITIMES Research, China-based suppliers have increased their market share in key components for industrial robots in China, especially servo motors, harmonic reducers, and controllers. Reducers, servo motors, and controllers contribute to 70% of industrial robot costs.

    Jin Pai, an analyst of DIGITIMES Research, said that except for rotate vector reducer (RV reducer) that still needs to be imported, China-based industrial robots providers are increasingly sourcing locally-made harmonic reducers, control systems, and servo motors, thereby helping them lower their costs and increase market share from 28% in 2020 to 31% in 2021 in China.

    RV reducer, which is more high-end than a harmonic reducer, is used in heavy loads such as big arm and shoulder, while the harmonic reducer is used for lighter loads such as the wrist. Meanwhile, after receiving commands from control systems, servo motors, or servo systems, allow for precise control of rotary or linear movement of a robot.

    According to Pai, thanks to locally-sourced key components, China-based articulated robot providers own an 11% market share in the light-weight industrial robot and a 10% share in the heavy-weight industrial robot market. Aubo had a 33% market share in China's collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2020. China-based industrial robot providers, including Inovance and Adtech, accounted for 13% of China's SCARA (selective compliance assembly robot arm) market for the same period.

    China issued a 14th five-year plan for the robot industry, which aims to double its robot density (units per 10,000 employees) from 246 in 2020 to 492 in 2025. According to data from the International Federation of Robots, China accounts for more than half of the world's industrial robot market and has overtaken the US in robot density in 2021, with 322 robots installed per 10,000 employees compared with 274 in the US.

    Robots installed per 10,000 employees in 2021

    Economy

    desntity

    Economy

    desntity

    Korea

    1,000

    Denmark

    234

    Singapore

    670

    Netherlands

    224

    Japan

    399

    Italy

    217

    Germany

    397

    Belgium and Luxemberg

    198

    China

    322

    Austria

    196

    Sweden

    321

    Canada

    191

    Hong Kong

    304

    Czech

    168

    Taiwan

    276

    Spain

    167

    US

    274

    France

    163

    Slovenia

    249

    Finland

    161

    Switzerland

    240

    Source: IFR, December 2022

