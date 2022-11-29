中文網
    Actron to become largest shareholder of Mosel
    Nov 29, 22:49
    Optical communication device firm eLASER remains cautious
    Nov 29, 20:08
    Drops in DRAM spot prices narrow
    Nov 29, 19:49
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Baidu's Kunlun Xin mass produces 7nm XPU-R chips for autonomous driving

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: BAIDU

    China-based Kunlun Xin (Kunlun Semionductor) said it is developing 3G and 4G chips with an open platform. The high-performance chips will be highly compatible with high-end autonomous driving applications.

    The 2G Kunlun Xin has been widely adopted by Baidu's robotaxi services, Apollo Go.

    Kunlun Xin is a spin-off from Chinese tech giant Baidu who has been developing in-house semiconductors for various applications including industrial, IoT, financials, education, logistics, transportation, medicine - but autonomous driving technology is a main focus. The semiconductor unit span off from Baidu in 2021, after having released the in-house XPU architecture in 2017.

    Baidu holds over 70% of stakes in the Beijing-based semiconductor design house. DIGITIMES Asia has previously reported in 2019 that the first-gen Kunlun Xin was produced on Samsung's 14nm process.

    Baidu VP Shen Dou told CNBC last week that Baidu's in-house semiconductor would see very limited impact from the US semiconductor ban.

    At the Baidu Apollo Day held on Nov 29, Kunlun Xin CEO Ouyang Jian (former chief chip architect at Baidu) said the company is currently developing 3G and 4G Kunlun chips to improve computing power and compatibility with more advanced AI applications.

    Ouyang said the company has mass-produced 2G chips based on XPU-R architecture with 128TFLOPS and 16FP and it is the first 7nm, high-speed GDDR6 DRAM in China. He added that the chip "suits perfectly with all the processors and servers in China."

    The 2G Kunlun Xin provides a flexible SDK for developers to fast adopt it any kinds of GPUs.

    Source: Baidu

    Source: Baidu

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    7nm Automotive IC autonomous autonomous driving AV Baidu China
