    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 1, 2022
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Tablet market slows in Philippines as demand for hybrid learning subsides in 3Q22, says IDC

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The Philippines tablet market declined 11.6% on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, and was almost flat compared to last year, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

    "The education segment has been the driver for the tablet market's growth since blended learning was implemented among schools in the Philippines. But it declined by 47.8% on quarter and 42.4% on year as more schools, both public and private, returned to physical classes as part of the Department of Education's (DepEd) expansion of face to face classes," said Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

    Samsung took back the top spot with a 43.5% market share by more than doubling its shipments compared to the previous quarter and growing 37.7% on year. This was driven by its top selling Galaxy Tab A7 Lite model which accounted for almost 80% of its shipments.

    "With the DepEd's mandatory in-person classes for public schools beginning in November as well as global headwinds hurting consumers, we anticipate the tablet market to decline in 2023. Even though more Chinese vendors have turned up in the tablet space and sparked competition, we don't expect them to offset the slowdown of the overall tablet market," added Medez.

