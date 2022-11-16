中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 17, 2022
    22:11
    mostly cloudy
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan chipmakers eye metalens opportunities
    9min ago
    FIC sampling AR HUD products to EV customers
    46min ago
    Network security equipment specialist Lanner upbeat about 2023 growth
    1h 5min ago
    Qualcomm sticks to supplier diversification strategy
    1h 14min ago
    E-paper display demand for billboards promising, says EIH
    2h 17min ago
    Taiwan drafts law to defend its IC industry
    2h 31min ago
    Home Research Data report

    Global tablet market – 3Q 2022

    Nancy Hsu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription to Notebook Tracker data services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Global tablet shipments reached 38.4 million units in the third quarter of 2022, slightly better than DIGITIMES Research originally anticipated, driven mainly by increased orders from Apple, which saw tablet shipments disrupted by China's COVID-19 lockdowns implemented in cities of the Yangtze Delta, and other brand vendors' keen promotions on tablets.
    Table of contents
    Tags
    2022 global tablet tablet
    PXPay Plus Can Fully Focus on its Core Business.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 17, 10:19
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 17, 14:18
    Gogoro bets high on battery swapping as it enters India
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Chinese battery makers eyeing huge US IRA business opportunities
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Panasonic CTO says second battery plant would probably be in US
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Vietnamese EV brand VinFast targets North America, Europe markets