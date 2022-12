Shipment share of OLED tablets rises in 2022, says DIGITIMES Research

The Research analysis you are trying to open requires subscription to any of the DIGITIMES Research services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.

Of the global tablet shipments in 2022, models equipped with OLED panels will account for 6.2%, up 3.4pp from a year ago, while Samsung Electronics, Huawei and Lenovo will be the number-1 to number-3 OLED tablet brands worldwide, respectively, in the year, according to DIGITIMES Research's latest figures.