中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 17, 2022
    22:12
    mostly cloudy
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan chipmakers eye metalens opportunities
    10min ago
    FIC sampling AR HUD products to EV customers
    47min ago
    Network security equipment specialist Lanner upbeat about 2023 growth
    1h 6min ago
    Qualcomm sticks to supplier diversification strategy
    1h 15min ago
    E-paper display demand for billboards promising, says EIH
    2h 18min ago
    Taiwan drafts law to defend its IC industry
    2h 32min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Nvidia announces financial results for third quarter of FY23

    Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    On November 16, Nvidia reported its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2023 (07/2022-10/2022). It reported a revenue of US$5.93 billion, a 17% YoY decrease, and a 12% QoQ decrease. In terms of gross margin, it reported a figure of 53.6%, an 11.6 point YoY decrease, and a 10.1 point QoQ increase

    As with the individual performance of each product, the data center sector performed well, reporting a third-quarter revenue of US$3.83 billion, a 31% YoY increase and a 1% QoQ increase. The company has announced multi-year partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle. The former is to help train, deploy and scale AI through Microsoft Azure, while the latter is for Oracle's cloud infrastructure.

    In regard to other sectors, gaming saw a third-quarter revenue of US$1.57 billion, a 51% YoY decrease and a 23% QoQ decrease. Professional visualization reported third-quarter revenue of US$200 million, a 65% YoY decrease and a 60% QoQ decrease. Automotive and embedded saw a third-quarter revenue of $251 million, an 86% YoY increase and a 14% QoQ increase.

    According to Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, the company is currently adapting to the macro environment and correcting its inventory levels to pave way for new products.

    "The ramp of our new platforms ― Ada Lovelace RTX graphics, Hopper AI computing, BlueField and Quantum networking, Orin for autonomous vehicles and robotics, and Omniverse ― is off to a great start and forms the foundation of our next phase of growth," he stated.

    Looking towards the fourth quarter of FY23, Nvidia expected its revenue to be around US$ 6 billion, with a gross margin of around 63.2%.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IT + CE IT components, peripherals Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    2023 data center gaming Nvidia
    Related stories
    Nov 16
    NVIDIA releases H100, Quantum-2 systems and Omniverse opens portals
    Nov 8
    Nvidia to sell new chip in China; it says meets US export ban
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Related news from other sites
    EVGA to exit graphics card market over reported disrespect from Nvidia
    Sep 16
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 17, 10:19
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 17, 14:18
    Gogoro bets high on battery swapping as it enters India
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Chinese battery makers eyeing huge US IRA business opportunities
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Panasonic CTO says second battery plant would probably be in US
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Vietnamese EV brand VinFast targets North America, Europe markets