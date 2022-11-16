NVIDIA releases H100, Quantum-2 systems and Omniverse opens portals

At SC22, the international conference on high-performance computing, NVIDIA announced broad adoption of its next-generation H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Quantum-2 InfiniBand, including new offerings on Microsoft Azure cloud and 50+ new partner systems for accelerating scientific discovery.

H100, Quantum-2, and the library updates are all part of NVIDIA's HPC platform — a full technology stack with CPUs, GPUs, DPUs, systems, networking, and a broad range of AI and HPC software — that provides researchers the ability to efficiently accelerate their work on powerful systems, on-premises or in the cloud, according to the press release.

"AI is reinventing the scientific method. Learning from data, AI can predict impossibly complex workings of nature, from the behavior of plasma particles in a nuclear fusion reactor to human impact on regional climate decades in the future," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "By providing a universal scientific computing platform that accelerates both principled numerical and AI methods, we're giving scientists an instrument to make discoveries that will benefit humankind."

At the event, NVIDIA also announced the NVIDIA Omniverse — an open computing platform for building and operating metaverse applications — now connects to leading scientific computing visualization software and supports new batch-rendering workloads on systems powered by NVIDIA A100 and H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

NVIDIA also introduced fully real-time scientific and industrial digital twins for the high-performance computing community, enabled by NVIDIA OVX , a computing system designed to power large-scale Omniverse digital twins, and Omniverse Cloud , a software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering.