Great Wall Motor on track to build its own chips

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) has announced it will set up a fully-owned semiconductor subsidiary to foster its own chip design and manufacturing with a registered capital of CNY50 million (US$6.9 million).

The subsidiary, dubbed Xindong Semiconductor Technology, will see 10% of its paid-in capital come from GWM chairman Wei Jianjun, 20% from GWM, and 70% from Winsheng Technology now 99% owned by Wei and 1% by his wife.

The heavy involvement of Wei in the new investment project speaks volumes about the importance of GWM's semiconductor arm in his mind, and demonstrates his determination to build the automaker's own automotive chip supply capability, according to industry sources.

GWM's chip development will focus on IGBT, autonomous driving, and smart cockpit chip solutions, and it reportedly has poached some R&D talent from Samsung to join the project, the sources said.

Chip crunch across the auto industry is not as severe as it was a year ago, but GWM seems to remain plagued by the problem. Its September car sales slipped 6.38% on year to 93,642 units, and total shipments for the first nine months of the year came to 802,300 units, less than half of its annual sales goal for 2022.

Actually, GWM has started its deployments in automotive chips since February 2021, when it made a strategic investment in Horizon Robotics to develop AI chips for automotive applications. In December that year, the company also signed a pact with Hebei Synlight Crystal to develop SiC power chips and modules for EV applications.

In August this year, GWM inked a strategic cooperation contract with the Xisan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Jiangsu province through its subsidiary HYCET Technology, aiming to build a third-generation semiconductor module packaging plant in the zone at a total cost of CNY3.8 billion, with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million sets of modules.

Many other Chinese automakers including Geely Automobile, BYD, NIO, XPeng Motors and Li Auto are all developing their own chips or conducting related research, the sources said.