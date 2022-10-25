Enovix introduces distribution service to battery sector

Enovix, a designer and manufacturer of next-gen 3D lithium–silicon batteries, lately joined Taiwan industry sector due to its alliance with EDOM Technology. Enovix's current business is mainly for mobile and wearable devices, while also developing battery technology and production for EV and energy storage markets.

Enovix is a leading supplier of silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. Its self-developed 3D cell architecture can help increase energy density and maintain a long life cycle. Its first factory is located in the US and in July of 2021, the company was publically listed on NASDAQ.

Enovix's VP of sales and business development Ralph Schmitt has plenty of experience in the semiconductor industry. In an exclusive interview with DIGITIMES Asia, he stated that he plans to introduce the distribution model to the battery sector.

In the semiconductor sector, most distributors don't have production facilities themselves. Instead, their main business is to act as an agent for international brands. Through their professional value-added services, they then sell these products to downstream EMS/ODM suppliers. Some well-known distributors in Taiwan include companies like WPG Holdings and WT Microelectronics.

As a startup, Enovix cannot afford to deploy local teams to each market. Thus, it decided to utilize the advantages of a distributor and focus on providing the most professional tech support while expanding its business.

Also, with the pandemic making overseas traveling difficult, the distribution model can circumvent this issue by directly contacting and assisting clients through remote training and education. At the same time, because Enovix had a fully-automated production process, it only requires 15 people to complete the process, thus greatly reducing the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Rewriting history in battery technology

Enovix is the first manufacturer to produce batteries that contain silicon successfully. Although there have been many people who have dedicated themselves to developing this same technology, none was able to clear all the obstacles in the process.

Unlike regular battery structure that has coils placed "horizontally," Envoix's silicon-anode lithium-ion battery (named the 3D Silicon) has its electrodes and separators stacked "vertically." This is done so to reduce the "deformed spots" inside the battery as much as possible. Besides replacing graphite with silicon, the 3D Silicon also includes the exclusive BrakeFlow technology to reduce the possibility of thermal runaway, allowing for battery performance optimization.

Using the 0.27Ah EV battery as a testing standard, it can complete a 0-80% charge in 5.2 minutes and reach 98% in under 10 minutes. According to Schmitt, the cost of Enovix's battery technology won't be higher than its competitors. This is because the materials used are not that different compared to other lithium batteries, and the price of silicon nowadays is about the same as graphite.

The most expensive part is likely increasing production capacity to the level of major international brands. However, like all products, once you reach a certain production level, the cost will no longer be an issue.

Looking for collab opportunities and prospects

Schmitt stated that Enovix doesn't plan to replace any one supplier. Due to its product's uniqueness and high performance, Enovix's target is always the high-end niche market. Therefore, despite the already quite saturated consumer product market, it remained optimistic. Taiwan has many consumer product manufacturers for mobile and wearable devices. One of the goals behind Schmitt's visit to Taiwan this time is to look for more collab opportunities.

Right now, Enovix has around 300 employees, and the team is still growing. Unlike other battery makers who focus on the chemical engineering sector, Enovix wants engineering talent who are not only proficient in batteries but also in mechanical equipment. This way, they can contribute to future equipment designs and adjustments.

Globally, regulations regarding batteries are getting stricter and stricter, with requirements such as recycling mechanisms. It is important to continue to develop the battery industry chain while securing its own supply chain. Schmitt emphasized that this situation is unavoidable. Therefore, it's very important to stay flexible.

With the increasingly strict regulations, the fact that Enovix has a production plant in the US as a startup is already quite an achievement. However, in order to be closer to its clients, Enovix's next factory will still be in Asia. As with supply chain partners, it'll likely be from China, Japan, Korea, and other countries that play a key role in the battery sector.

Schmitt pointed out that this is no longer a cost issue but a risky one. Enovix is aiming to get rid of these restrictions while also adding more flexibility. Hence why they've been seeking alliances in countries like Canada as well.