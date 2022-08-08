India roundup: Foxconn's India plant reportedly to ship iPhone 14 in 2H22

As Apple continues to diversify its supply chain in Asia, Foxconn reportedly is expanding production at its plant in India and will manufacture the upcoming iPhone 14 there.

iPhone 14 reportedly to ship simultaneously from China and India

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, said on Twitter that Foxconn's India plant would ship iPhone 14 almost at the same time as plants in China in the second half of 2022, a milestone for Narendra Modi's Make-in-India if the prediction comes true.

Foxconn reportedly to expand production in India as Samsung corrects inventory in Vietnam

According to Reuters, Samsung Electronics is reportedly grappling with high inventory, leading to production cuts in Vietnam. At the same time, Foxconn will reportedly put its Tamil Nadu plant in India into production as Apple's business keeps increasing there, The Economic Times reports.

India reportedly to require governmental approval for global tech M&As

According to Bloomberg, India is planning to overhaul its competition law and ask global technology companies to seek approval by India's antitrust regulators before overseas merging & acquisition proposals with transaction value exceeding INR20 billion.

Vivo accused of tax evasion as India targets China-based smartphone vendors

According to GSM Arena, India's directorate of revenue intelligence accused Vivo of "willful misdeclaration" for certain imported items and evading taxes amounting to US$280 million. Vivo is the third Chinese smartphone maker after Xiaomi and Oppo to face Indian accusations of alleged duty or tax evasion.

India withdraw controversial data bill

Reuters reported that the Indian government decided to withdraw a data protection bill proposed in 2019 that aimed at regulating cross-border data flow and allowing the Indian government to ask for user data controlled by companies such as Meta and Alphabet.