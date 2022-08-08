中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 8, 2022
    23:02
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    2h 7min ago
    Wistron conservative about notebook shipments in 3Q22
    2h 13min ago
    Qisda to step up production in Vietnam
    2h 22min ago
    Cooling module makers growing presence in automotive electronics sector
    2h 25min ago
    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR products
    2h 39min ago
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    2h 45min ago
    HTC reports lackluster sales for July
    2h 55min ago
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    2h 56min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India roundup: Foxconn's India plant reportedly to ship iPhone 14 in 2H22

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    As Apple continues to diversify its supply chain in Asia, Foxconn reportedly is expanding production at its plant in India and will manufacture the upcoming iPhone 14 there.

    iPhone 14 reportedly to ship simultaneously from China and India

    Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, said on Twitter that Foxconn's India plant would ship iPhone 14 almost at the same time as plants in China in the second half of 2022, a milestone for Narendra Modi's Make-in-India if the prediction comes true.

    Foxconn reportedly to expand production in India as Samsung corrects inventory in Vietnam

    According to Reuters, Samsung Electronics is reportedly grappling with high inventory, leading to production cuts in Vietnam. At the same time, Foxconn will reportedly put its Tamil Nadu plant in India into production as Apple's business keeps increasing there, The Economic Times reports.

    India reportedly to require governmental approval for global tech M&As

    According to Bloomberg, India is planning to overhaul its competition law and ask global technology companies to seek approval by India's antitrust regulators before overseas merging & acquisition proposals with transaction value exceeding INR20 billion.

    Vivo accused of tax evasion as India targets China-based smartphone vendors

    According to GSM Arena, India's directorate of revenue intelligence accused Vivo of "willful misdeclaration" for certain imported items and evading taxes amounting to US$280 million. Vivo is the third Chinese smartphone maker after Xiaomi and Oppo to face Indian accusations of alleged duty or tax evasion.

    India withdraw controversial data bill

    Reuters reported that the Indian government decided to withdraw a data protection bill proposed in 2019 that aimed at regulating cross-border data flow and allowing the Indian government to ask for user data controlled by companies such as Meta and Alphabet.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Apple Foxconn India India roundup iPhone plant
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
    Related stories
    Aug 5
    Pegatron denies reports about China blocking shipments
    Aug 3
    Apple to diversify MacBook production in China, says DIGITIMES Research
    Jul 27
    Apple ships close to 1 million made-in-India iPhones in 2Q22
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    Asia
    Biggest Semiconductor Companies
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines