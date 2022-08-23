中文網
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    CATL, BYD competition heats up for Tesla orders

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    Competition between CATL and BYD, China's two largest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) power battery makers, has intensified as the new energy vehicle market continues to expand, and recent Tesla orders seem to raise their rivalry to a new height, according to industry sources.

    LFP battery sales staged a major jump in the China market in 2021, with market share rising from 30% to an equal level of 50% for ternary batteries, the resources said, citing two major reasons behind the rapid growth. One was that both CATL and BYD launched the cell-to-pack technology in 2020 helped optimize LFP batteries with higher energy density and lighter weight at lower production costs.

    The other was Tesla took the lead to incorporate CATL's LFP battery into its Model 3 EVs in the second half of 2020, causing China EV vendors to follow suit fast.

    It was first reported in late 2021 that BYD may also enter the Tesla supply chain in a short time, and the latest China media reports claim the company is poised to supply LFP blade batteries for Model Y EVs produced at Tesla's gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

    CATL is also reportedly to deliver its M3P batteries for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company is set to launch the new batteries in early next year, which boast a 10% range improvement over LFP ones.

    But the reports have yet to be confirmed by related parties.

    BYD, also an EV vendor, uses a high portion of its battery output in its own vehicles and also lands orders from Toyota and other mainstream automakers. This, coupled with prospective orders from Tesla, will mark a new milestone for BYD battery sales, industry sources said.

    Meanwhile, supplying M3P batteries to Tesla can help CATL effectively differentiate its offerings from BYD's and also make other EV makers follow in the footsteps to adopt M3P batteries, the sources noted.

    M3P batteries are developed based on a new material system LMFP (M referring to manganese) that has higher energy density than LFP batteries and lower cost than ternary batteries, the sources said.

