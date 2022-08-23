中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Asia Optical supplies lens modules used in 3D LiDARs

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Asia Optical has supplied optical lens modules used in 3D LiDARs for Europe-based first-tier vendors of automotive LiDARs used in Level 4 autonomous driving, according to the company.

    Asia Optical has also supplied lens modules for automotive cameras for electric vehicle vendors and has cooperated with international vendors to develop lens modules used in VR and AR devices. In addition, Asia Optical is developing head-up displays for cars.

    Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.874 billion (US$164 million), gross margin of 18.26%, operating profit of NT$298.0 million, net profit of NT$281.1 million and net EPS of NT$1.00 for the second quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$9.363 billion, gross margin of 17.82%, operating profit of NT$501.6 million, net profit of NT$359.1 million and net EPS of NT$1.28 for the first half of the year.

    Best Precision Industrial, a maker of molds of optical lens pieces and optical cores, and BASO Precision Optics, a maker of optical lenses and lens pieces, are likely to be listed on the Taiwan OTC Exchange (TWO), by the end of 2022.

    Best Precision recorded consolidated revenues of NT$484.8 million, gross margin of 32.74%, operating profit of NT$116.8 million, net profit of NT$134.9 million and net EPS of NT$4.49 for the first half of 2022, while BASO posted consolidated revenues of NT$258.5 million, gross margin of 36.56%, operating profit of NT$60.1 million, net profit of NT$52.2 million and net EPS of NT$1.87.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    3D ADAS Asia Asia Optical Auto components AV lens module
    Companies
    Asia Optical
