Asia Optical fully utilizes capacity for optical lenses used in video conferencing

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Asia Optical has fully utilized capacity for optical lenses used in video conferencing devices thanks to continued strong demand in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, according to company chairman Robert Lai at a May 6 investor conference.

Asia Optical is expanding its production capacity, with the additional capacity to come online in June 2021, Lai said.

Because of political turmoil in Myanmar, Asia Optical's factory of glass lens pieces in Yangon was considerably impacted, especially exports from the factory.

Asia Optical has finished development of a new product: 3X to 10X continuous optical zoom lens modules for use in smartphones.

Asia Optical has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.669 billion (US$58.8 million) for April, decreasing 6.34% on month but increasing 39.64% on year, and those of NT$6.397 billion for January-April, rising 55.34% on year.

Asia Optical has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.00 for 2020, accounting for 70.92% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.41.

Asia Optical: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 4,729 7.62% 61.75% Gross margin 20.44% 2.36pp 6.98pp Operating profit 447.3 58.99% operating loss of NT$86.7 million Net profit 304.0 83.25% net loss of NT$114.4 million Net EPS (NT$) 1.08

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021