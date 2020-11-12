Asia Optical resumes production at Myanmar factory

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital camera ODM and optical lens maker Asia Optical has disclosed it has resumed production at its factory in Yangon, Myanmar, following a brief suspension starting in late September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Myanmar government, tackling surging coronavirus cases, put most of the Yangon region under lockdown in late September, resulting ghe factory shutdown, Asia Optical said.

Myanmar Asia Optical International, Asia Optical's wholly-owned subsidiary, recently obtained permission from the local government to resume operation at the factory, Asia Optical noted.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.562 billion (US$157 million), gross margin of 21.77%, and net profit of NT$186.7 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$11.366 billion, gross margin of 18.82%and net profit of NT$239.6 million for January-September. The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.455 billion for October, declining 6.11% sequentially but rising 15.37% on year.