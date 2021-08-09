Asia Optical July revenues down on month, up on year

Optical lens and digital camera maker Asia Optical has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.708 billion (US$61.1 million) for July, slipping 9.72% on month but growing 13.16% on year.
Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.664 billion for January-July, rising 40.30% on year.
Along with the progressive development of autonomous driving, Asia Optical is expected to see stably increasing shipments for lenses used in ADAS (advanced driver assist system) and 3D LiDARs, according to industry sources.
Asia Optical has also released a financial report for the second quarter of 2021.
Asia Optical: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H21 amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
5,228
10.56%
34.70%
9,957
46.32%
Gross margin
20.53%
up 0.09pp
up 1.15pp
20.48%
up 3.65pp
Operating profit
530.8
18.68%
91.60%
978.1
413.76%
Net profit
382.9
25.97%
128.97%
686.9
1,200.52%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.36
2.44
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021