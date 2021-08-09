Asia Optical July revenues down on month, up on year

Optical lens and digital camera maker Asia Optical has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.708 billion (US$61.1 million) for July, slipping 9.72% on month but growing 13.16% on year.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.664 billion for January-July, rising 40.30% on year.

Along with the progressive development of autonomous driving, Asia Optical is expected to see stably increasing shipments for lenses used in ADAS (advanced driver assist system) and 3D LiDARs, according to industry sources.

Asia Optical has also released a financial report for the second quarter of 2021.

Asia Optical: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 5,228 10.56% 34.70% 9,957 46.32% Gross margin 20.53% up 0.09pp up 1.15pp 20.48% up 3.65pp Operating profit 530.8 18.68% 91.60% 978.1 413.76% Net profit 382.9 25.97% 128.97% 686.9 1,200.52% Net EPS (NT$) 1.36 2.44

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021