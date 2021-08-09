中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Asia Optical July revenues down on month, up on year
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Optical lens and digital camera maker Asia Optical has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.708 billion (US$61.1 million) for July, slipping 9.72% on month but growing 13.16% on year.

    Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.664 billion for January-July, rising 40.30% on year.

    Along with the progressive development of autonomous driving, Asia Optical is expected to see stably increasing shipments for lenses used in ADAS (advanced driver assist system) and 3D LiDARs, according to industry sources.

    Asia Optical has also released a financial report for the second quarter of 2021.

    Asia Optical: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    Amount

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21 amount

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    5,228

    10.56%

    34.70%

    9,957

    46.32%

    Gross margin

    20.53%

    up 0.09pp

    up 1.15pp

    20.48%

    up 3.65pp

    Operating profit

    530.8

    18.68%

    91.60%

    978.1

    413.76%

    Net profit

    382.9

    25.97%

    128.97%

    686.9

    1,200.52%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.36

    2.44

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

