中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:16
    mostly clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see 3nm chip output contribute to revenue substantially in 1H23
    3min ago
    Brand PC vendors eye Mexico for possible production hub
    Aug 22, 20:26
    Backend firms gearing up for production for new MacBook chips
    Aug 22, 20:21
    Quanta reportedly to boost workforce at new plant in Mexico
    Aug 22, 20:05
    GIS reiterates sales guidance for 3Q22
    Aug 22, 18:39
    COF packaging material suppliers conservative about 2H22 prospects
    Aug 22, 18:03
    Mobile AP vendors under pressure to cut prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Taiwan foundries remain firm on prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Samsung to invest US$15 billion and recruit global talent for new semiconductor R&D complex

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y Lee led his top executives to break ground for a new semiconductor research and development complex on August 19, and announced plans to invest KRW20 trillion (US$15 billion) in the new R&D facility by 2028.

    The new facility will lead advanced research on next-generation devices and processes for memory and system semiconductors, as well as development of innovative technologies based on a long-term roadmap, according to a company press release.

    The new complex, covering 109,000 square meters in area (which is as large as 20 football fields), will be located in Samsung's Giheung campus, which is within a 1-hour drive from Seoul. It is near Samsung's Device Solution (DS) Division's Hwaseong campus, where the world's first 64Mb DRAM was created in 1992. Samsung's production complex in Pyeongtaek that can produce both DRAM (using 10nm class technology) and logic chips (using 5nm process technology and thinner nodes) is also nearby.

    Samsung president Kye Hyun Kyung, who also heads the DS Division, made clear that the company's ambition is to recruit talent from the world to work in the new complex. Kyung was quoted in the press statement as saying, "Our new state-of-the-art R&D complex will become a hub for innovation where the best research talent from around the world can come and grow together. We expect this new beginning will lay the foundation for sustainable growth of our semiconductor business."

    Samsung Electronics is seeking to overcome the limits of semiconductor scaling and solidify its competitive edge in semiconductor technology, said the company in the statement.

    "In many cases companies separate fundamental research and the development of process technologies, but the new R&D center will conduct operations across virtually all fronts except device design," comments tech media AnandTech.

    Samsung's statement said Jay Y Lee visited the Hwaseong campus to meet with employees of the DS Division, where they discussed ways to promote innovation within the company. At a separate meeting with executives of the DS Division, discussions involved current issues in the global semiconductor industry, progress of next-generation semiconductor technology R&D and ways to secure technology to expand semiconductor leadership.

    Samsung executives broke ground for new Giheung R&D complex.

    Samsung executives break ground for new Giheung R&D complex.
    Photo: Samsung

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    R&D Samsung semiconductor South Korea US
    Related stories
    Aug 19
    Samsung to be hit by tougher US-imposed China chip ban
    Aug 17
    South Korea-based IC designers dominate global supply of OLED DDI
    Aug 8
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Aug 5
    Samsung 3nm node progresses as S Korea evaluates China exposure
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    Asia
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 22, 09:43
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 22, 11:01
    Foxconn plans to establish ESG green energy fund as impact of extreme weather on supply chain intensifies
    Monday 22 August 2022
    China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand
    Monday 22 August 2022
    India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das