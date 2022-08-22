Samsung to invest US$15 billion and recruit global talent for new semiconductor R&D complex

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y Lee led his top executives to break ground for a new semiconductor research and development complex on August 19, and announced plans to invest KRW20 trillion (US$15 billion) in the new R&D facility by 2028.

The new facility will lead advanced research on next-generation devices and processes for memory and system semiconductors, as well as development of innovative technologies based on a long-term roadmap, according to a company press release.

The new complex, covering 109,000 square meters in area (which is as large as 20 football fields), will be located in Samsung's Giheung campus, which is within a 1-hour drive from Seoul. It is near Samsung's Device Solution (DS) Division's Hwaseong campus, where the world's first 64Mb DRAM was created in 1992. Samsung's production complex in Pyeongtaek that can produce both DRAM (using 10nm class technology) and logic chips (using 5nm process technology and thinner nodes) is also nearby.

Samsung president Kye Hyun Kyung, who also heads the DS Division, made clear that the company's ambition is to recruit talent from the world to work in the new complex. Kyung was quoted in the press statement as saying, "Our new state-of-the-art R&D complex will become a hub for innovation where the best research talent from around the world can come and grow together. We expect this new beginning will lay the foundation for sustainable growth of our semiconductor business."

Samsung Electronics is seeking to overcome the limits of semiconductor scaling and solidify its competitive edge in semiconductor technology, said the company in the statement.

"In many cases companies separate fundamental research and the development of process technologies, but the new R&D center will conduct operations across virtually all fronts except device design," comments tech media AnandTech.

Samsung's statement said Jay Y Lee visited the Hwaseong campus to meet with employees of the DS Division, where they discussed ways to promote innovation within the company. At a separate meeting with executives of the DS Division, discussions involved current issues in the global semiconductor industry, progress of next-generation semiconductor technology R&D and ways to secure technology to expand semiconductor leadership.

Samsung executives break ground for new Giheung R&D complex.

Photo: Samsung