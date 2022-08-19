HannStar Display to maintain high capacity utilization

HannStar Display will strive to maintain its LCD production capacity utilization rate at 90-95% on average in the second half of 2022 as the pace of order pull-ins from clients remain stable, according to company vice president Wu Hsu-ho.

HannStar Display has diversified product portfolios and clients, and its performance has been less affected by a slowdown in panel demand from the consumer electronics market, Wu explained.

The Taiwan-based LCD panel maker's utilization rate averaged 80% in the first half of 2022 due to a realignment of related product lines.

Given current market demand, the ASPs of LCD panels will likely continue to fall for the rest of the year, Wu said. However, HannStar Display will strive to maintain profit by improving its product mix.

While prices of critical materials, including ICs and chemicals, have begun falling recently, Wu noted that the overall price reductions of upstream materials are still being outpaced by the declines in panel prices.

Due to the volatile market conditions, Wu revealed that HannStar Display has suspended the construction of a next-generation fab.

Instead, HannStar Display plans to overhaul and upgrade its production facilities in 2022-2023, with efforts to develop products with higher resolutions and for large-size applications, Wu added.

Meanwhile, the company expects panel demand for automotive applications to pick up in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the momentum likely continuing into 2023.