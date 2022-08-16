中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 17, 2022
    Home EV Vehicle

    Panasonic to increase EV battery production for Tesla

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Panasonic will boost production of EV batteries for Tesla by 10% by 2024, according to Nikkei Asia. Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Twitter on August 15 that the carmaker has produced over three million EVs in total and its Shanghai factory, in operation since 2018, has just rolled out its 1-millionth car.

    The latest delivery data from Experian show that Tesla maintains the lead in the US EV market in the first half of 2022 with 68% market share, Electrek reported. Its US market share fell only slightly from 79% in 2020 despite other carmakers shifting fast to EV.

    Globally, the US carmaker holds a market share of 14% in 2021, with Volkswagen, BYD, and GM respectively having 11%, 9%, and 7.6%, according to Forbes.

    Tesla has built a joint venture with its longtime partner Panasonic in the US state of Nevada to produce EV batteries. The Japanese company announced that it will build another EV battery factory in the US in Kansas, Nikkei Asia reported.

    The Nevada factory now produces nearly 40GWh of EV batteries every year and will reach 43GWh in capacity by 2024.

    Panasonic currently produces EV batteries for Tesla in Osaka, Japan as well. It is reportedly to be responsible for producing the 4680-type battery cells for Tesla.

    Tesla ramps production

    Musk once tweeted that Tesla's production goal is 20 million cars by 2030. However, at the 2Q22 conference call last month, he shared that the carmaker has been ramping up production in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany aiming to raise annual production to 1.5-2 million cars this year.

    It produced 305,407 units in the first quarter this year and 258,580 in the second quarter this year.

    The latest financial reports also show that Tesla is raising capital spending to US$6-8 billion this year, higher than it has previously forecast.

    Tesla EV production, 2Q21-2Q22

    2Q21

    3Q21

    4Q21

    1Q22

    2Q22

    Model S/X

    2.340

    8,941

    13,109

    14,218

    16,411

    Model 3/Y

    204,081

    228,882

    292,731

    291,189

    242,169

    Total

    206,421

    237,823

    305,840

    305,407

    258,580

    Source: Tesla, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    battery electric vehicle EV battery Japan Panasonic Tesla vehicle
