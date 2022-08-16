Panasonic to increase EV battery production for Tesla

Panasonic will boost production of EV batteries for Tesla by 10% by 2024, according to Nikkei Asia. Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Twitter on August 15 that the carmaker has produced over three million EVs in total and its Shanghai factory, in operation since 2018, has just rolled out its 1-millionth car.

The latest delivery data from Experian show that Tesla maintains the lead in the US EV market in the first half of 2022 with 68% market share, Electrek reported. Its US market share fell only slightly from 79% in 2020 despite other carmakers shifting fast to EV.

Globally, the US carmaker holds a market share of 14% in 2021, with Volkswagen, BYD, and GM respectively having 11%, 9%, and 7.6%, according to Forbes.

Tesla has built a joint venture with its longtime partner Panasonic in the US state of Nevada to produce EV batteries. The Japanese company announced that it will build another EV battery factory in the US in Kansas, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Nevada factory now produces nearly 40GWh of EV batteries every year and will reach 43GWh in capacity by 2024.

Panasonic currently produces EV batteries for Tesla in Osaka, Japan as well. It is reportedly to be responsible for producing the 4680-type battery cells for Tesla.

Tesla ramps production

Musk once tweeted that Tesla's production goal is 20 million cars by 2030. However, at the 2Q22 conference call last month, he shared that the carmaker has been ramping up production in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany aiming to raise annual production to 1.5-2 million cars this year.

It produced 305,407 units in the first quarter this year and 258,580 in the second quarter this year.

The latest financial reports also show that Tesla is raising capital spending to US$6-8 billion this year, higher than it has previously forecast.

Tesla EV production, 2Q21-2Q22 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Model S/X 2.340 8,941 13,109 14,218 16,411 Model 3/Y 204,081 228,882 292,731 291,189 242,169 Total 206,421 237,823 305,840 305,407 258,580

Source: Tesla, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022