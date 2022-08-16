Automotive lighting module maker EOI enjoys robust orders

LED automotive lighting module maker Excellence Optoelectronics (EOI) has seen customer orders on hand hit a record high in value, which will contribute to company revenue between the second half of 2023 and 2024.

EOI has entered the supply chain of US-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian. The company will supply Rivian with seven lighting modules including tail lights, brake lights, turn signals, and third brake lights.

EOI said the number of orders and order values reached record highs in the second half of 2022. The company estimates revenue growth will top 70% in the next two years.

Market research shows 8.01 million new cars were sold in the US from January-July of this year, down 17% from the same period in 2021. The drop is mainly attributed to production and supply chain disruptions and inflation.

EOI noted that its current revenue performance is about 15% lower than its original target. They expect to gradually recover in the second half as the chip shortage and the impact of inflation eases.

EOI's shipments catered to around 853,000 vehicles in the US in January-July, meaning that one out of every 10.5 new vehicles during the period used EOI products, compared to one out of 11.5 vehicles from January-May.

EOI noted that temporary supply chain closures at the beginning of the year resulted in increased inventory for many automakers in the first half. Currently, efforts are being made to digest inventory.

US market shipments are expected to slowly stabilize in the second half. Shipments for 2023 will depend on the international situation and the progress of new projects. If successful, projects will enter mass production in both the first and second half of 2023.

EOI has obtained orders for the Ford F-Series, Ram, and GMC pickup trucks; Porsche and Chevrolet SUVs; and Tesla, General Motors (GM), Rivian, and Fisker new model EVs. It is currently discussing 2025/2026 concept EVs and local exterior lighting electronics technology requirements with European and American customers, paving the way for EOI to develop core technologies for new concept cars.

To meet the demands of new projects, the second phase of EOI's new headquarters in Taiwan is expected to be completed and opened in the third quarter. The first phase of mass production at its new plant in Michigan ius expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, catering to the first project car model; production supporting the second and third models will begin in second-quarter 2023.

The new factory is expected to house eight production lines for an output value of up to NT$2.5 billion (US$83.28 million). Phase-two capacity expansion is expected in three to four years, and the third phase in six to eight years.

Second-quarter revenue for EOI reached NT$1.02 billion for an on-year increase of 20.9%. Operating loss amounted to NT$37 million and net profit after tax of NT$1 million. Since the original lead times for key materials such as automotive chips, PCBs, and LEDs were 8-12 weeks, shortages have extended delivery times by half a year or more. Certain materials with higher spot prices affected gross margin in the first half.

EOI's revenue from January-June reached NT$1.95 billion for an on-year increase of 6%. Gross margin came in at 15%, lower than the same period last year of 21%. The US exchange rate negatively affected gross margin by 2%. Additionally, increased costs and mass production delays at EOI's plant in Michigan resulted in an operating loss of NT$73 million, exchange rate gains of NT$70 million, and net profit after tax of NT$12 million, an on-year decrease of 51%.

Although EOI's revenue jumped to nearly NT$400 million in June, it fell to NT$250 million in July. Shipment momentum is expected to resume in August. Revenue is expected to stabilize going into the traditional peak season in September-October and if key materials are successfully obtained, 2022 revenue is expected to be better than 2021.