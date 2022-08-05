US CHIPS and Science Act to go online; Kioxia 162-layer 3D NAND flash to begin volume production; Baidu unmanned vehicle enters mass production

Key observation factors for the Asia Enterprise special report of the week of July 23-29 mainly focus on the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act; Kioxia's investment in the volume production of the 162-layer 3D NAND flash and the fact that the company remains seriously behind Micron and Samsung Electronics despite the Japanese government's JPY92.9 billion (US$710 million) subsidies; and Baidu's announcement to begin volume producing Apollo RT6 unmanned vehicle, which costs only CNY250,000 (US$37,500) and will accelerate the commercialization of Robotaxi.