    Taipei
    Sun, Aug 7, 2022
    US CHIPS and Science Act to go online; Kioxia 162-layer 3D NAND flash to begin volume production; Baidu unmanned vehicle enters mass production

    Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asia Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Key observation factors for the Asia Enterprise special report of the week of July 23-29 mainly focus on the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act; Kioxia's investment in the volume production of the 162-layer 3D NAND flash and the fact that the company remains seriously behind Micron and Samsung Electronics despite the Japanese government's JPY92.9 billion (US$710 million) subsidies; and Baidu's announcement to begin volume producing Apollo RT6 unmanned vehicle, which costs only CNY250,000 (US$37,500) and will accelerate the commercialization of Robotaxi.
    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Tags
    3D Asia enterprises Baidu flash Kioxia NAND NAND flash online US vehicle
