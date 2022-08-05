US CHIPS and Science Act to go online; Kioxia 162-layer 3D NAND flash to begin volume production; Baidu unmanned vehicle enters mass production

The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asia Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Key observation factors for the Asia Enterprise special report of the week of July 23-29 mainly focus on the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act; Kioxia's investment in the volume production of the 162-layer 3D NAND flash and the fact that the company remains seriously behind Micron and Samsung Electronics despite the Japanese government's JPY92.9 billion (US$710 million) subsidies; and Baidu's announcement to begin volume producing Apollo RT6 unmanned vehicle, which costs only CNY250,000 (US$37,500) and will accelerate the commercialization of Robotaxi.
Table of contents
Table 3: Incentive program and Commerce R&D and workforce development programs subsidization by year (US$)
Table 6: Key NAND flash companies technology and volume production status
