BYD to ship batteries to Tesla

BYD will be supplying blade batteries for Tesla Berlin, according to multiple media sources including Sina Tech and Jiemian News.

Lian Yu-bo, vice president of the Chinese carmaker, said in an interview with Chinese state-media CGTN in early June that Tesla is a respectable company and BYD would become a supplier of the American EV maker soon.

In the same interview, Lian mentioned LFP is the most suitable battery type for electric vehicle (EV) because of safety.

Tesla Berlin, which produces mainly Model Y, will be the only Tesla factory that uses BYD's blade battery, Sina cited sources as saying. That means the Model Ys produced in Berlin in the coming month are likely to be equipped with BYD's blade batteries.

Tesla founder Elon Musk also disclosed in a conference call last year that Tesla EVs would use more LFP batteries than ternary ones, according to Sina.

Inside EVs also reported that the BYD-powered Model Ys were approved by the EU at the beginning of July. The car model, referred to as the Type 005, reportedly has a 440-kilometer of range.

BYD's contention with CATL for market share

CATL remains Tesla's largest EV battery supplier. It supplies 70% of the batteries used by Tesla Shanghai, the US-carmaker's largest production site, while 30% of the batteries used were supplied by South Korea-based battery supplier LGES.

Tesla Berlin reportedly has been using only LGES's 2170 cylindrical batteries and testing locally-produced 4680 cylindrical batteries.

Data from the China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance show that the country's battery production grew 172.2% on-year in July to an accumulated 47.2GWh.

Installed capacity of LFP battery grew 147.2% on-year in the month, while installed capacity of ternary battery increased by 80.4% on-year.

In July, BYD's market share rose to 25.23% in China and CATL's market share inched down to 47%. Calb-tech climbed from the fourth to the third in July with 6% market share.

Battery suppliers with top-5 installed capacity in China, July 2022 Rank Company Installed capacity (GWh) Market share in China (%) 1 CATL 11.41 47.19% 2 BYD 6.10 25.23% 3 Calb-tech 1.47 6.07% 4 Gotion Hi-tech 0.75 3.11% 5 Siwanda 0.59 2.44%

Source: China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022