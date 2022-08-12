中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 12, 2022
    15:52
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AWS continues to assess investments in Taiwan
    6min ago
    Falling demand and US sanctions leave marks on SMIC's earnings report
    24min ago
    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit
    49min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    China-based startups cut striking figures in car-use ICs

    Staff reporter, Shanghai; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: Black Sesame

    China-based startups have played an important role in developing car-use ICs for applications like smart cockpits, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving, but are expected to face large competitive challenge over the next five years as the China government is boosting the development of local semiconductor industry, according to industry sources.

    SiEngine Technology took the initiative to unveil SE1000 smart cockpit multimedia SoC based on 7nm process, a counterpart of Qualcomm SA8155P, in December 2021 and will start volume production in the second half of 2022.

    SiEngine has finished testing for SE1000 and won the adoption of the SoC by China-based automaker Geely Automobile for its new car models. Besides, SiEngine has cooperated with China-based Desay Industry, ArcherMind Technology, Juefx Technology and Hivision Technology for promoting the application of SE1000.

    AutoChips has also been engaged in the development of smart cockpit SoC and has unveiled a 5th-generation model, AC8025, with the model optimizing output of video in combination with a DSP (digital signal processing)-based audio solution.

    According to Hong Kong-based ICV Tank, the China smart cockpit market value will grow to CNY107.2 billion (US$15.9 billion) in 2025, 2.14 times the level in 2020.

    Horizon Robotics, Cambricon Technologies, SemiDrive Technology and Black Sesame Technologies have focused on car-use ICs for autonomous driving.

    Horizon is the first one to start volume production of car-use high-performance computing ICs for automakers and is technologically able to provide IC solutions for use in Level 2 to Level 4 autonomous driving. Horizon Journey 5, Horizon-developed series AI inference processors, have been adopted by China-based automakers BYD and Hongqi.

    Cambricon plans to unveil a Level 2 autonomous driving IC and a Level 4 one in 2022-2023, while SemiDrive will launch 200TOPS (tera operations per second) intelligent driving SoC in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Black Sesame has launched HuaShan-2 A1000, so far the only available IC supporting Leve 3 or higher autonomous driving among China IC design houses.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution
    Tags
    Automotive IC autonomous driving China
    Related stories
    Aug 2
    New energy car vendors perform outstandingly in 1H22 China fund-raising market
    Jul 13
    China IC Design Series (2): Emerging automotive AI chip design houses in China
    Jul 12
    China IC Design Series (1): China aims to develop automotive AI chips
    Apr 29
    BYD adopts Journey 5 self-driving processor from Horizon
    Feb 11
    Chinese tech startups developing autonomous driving solutions
    Oct 22
    China automaker Geely considers developing ICs in-house
    Mar 23, 2017
    MediaTek to recognize gains from sale of AutoChips in 1Q17
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 11, 13:39
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    Foxconn reiterates target gross margin of 10% by 2025
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    SAIC Volkswagen sees June, July car sales in China hike on year
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    PCB makers to benefit from EVs