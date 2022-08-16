中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 17, 2022
    01:26
    partly cloudy
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Industrial display specialist Litemax expects sales to recover in 4Q22
    2h 25min ago
    PCB maker Eiso sees diversification effort bear fruit
    2h 51min ago
    LCD equipment maker Favite looks to microLED displays for future growth
    3h 15min ago
    Optical device maker EZconn enjoys brisk order visibility
    5h 17min ago
    Foundries see IC design houses cut orders for 4Q22
    5h 33min ago
    Quanta to expand server production sites globally
    6h 16min ago
    Notebook PCB specialists expect flat performance in 2H22
    6h 33min ago
    Silicone distributor Topco braces for weak 3Q22
    6h 43min ago
    Robust vertical probe card demand to buoy MPI 3Q22 sales
    6h 56min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Automotive chip supply remains tight

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Despite a rapid slowdown in mass-market chip demand, automotive chip demand remains robust with suppliers vying for more available fab capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.

    Suppliers engaged in the car industry supply chain are actively negotiating with foundries about available fab capacities in the fourth quarter, and are striving for additional capacity support during the quarter, said the sources.

    On the other hand, slowdowns in demand for PCs and other consumer electronics device applications have dragged down foundries' fab capacity utilization since the third quarter, the sources indicated. Nevertheless, automotive chip orders can only fulfill a small part of the capacity gap in the third quarter, the sources said.

    Foundries particularly second-tier ones which are incapable of filling their fab capacities with more automotive chip orders will still suffer from substantial drops in their fab capacity utilization rates in the fourth quarter of 2022, the sources noted. For first-tier foundries, only 5-10% of their fab capacities will be affected by disappointing orders for mass-market products in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

    Automotive chips that are in severely tight supply include MCUs and IGBTs.

    The supply of industrial MCUs and other ICs remains relatively tight, also prompting related chip suppliers to vie for more available fab capacities during the fourth quarter, according to the sources. With industrial ICs requiring a shorter period of time for validation than automotive chips, industrial chip orders may quickly fill foundries' capacity gap left by their PC and other CE chip customers.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2022 Auto components automotive automotive chip Automotive IC capacity chip supply demand fab foundry Supply
    Related stories
    Aug 3
    Automotive IGBT lead times prolonged to 50 weeks
    Jul 22
    Robust integrated GaN demand may prompt IDMs to step up outsourcing
    Jul 7
    IC IDMs see lead times shorten
    Jul 5
    Backend firms see brisk order visibility for automotive chips
    Jun 21
    Automotive MCU supply to stay tight through 2H23
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 16, 10:23
    Malaysia is set to implement ELV management policy by 2025
    Tuesday 16 August 2022
    Li Auto reported 21.5% gross margin in 2Q, saying new model coming soon
    Tuesday 16 August 2022
    Automotive lighting module maker EOI enjoys robust orders
    Tuesday 16 August 2022
    Panel vendors gearing up for automotive display boom