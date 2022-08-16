Laster Tech sees increased July revenues

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$502.4 million (US$16.8 million) for July, growing 15.58% sequentially and 35.72% on year.

Since Laster focuses on the China market, the growth in July came from increased shipments to major clients, including HASCO Vision Technology (Shanghai) and Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting, along with rebounding sales of new cars in the China market, said industry sources.

There were 2.502 million new cars sold in the China market in June 2022, rising 34.4% sequentially and 23.8% on year, Laster noted. The sales in 2022 are estimated at 27.0 million cars, including 5.5 million new energy cars.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.183 billion for January-July, increasing 3.14% on year.

Fellow maker Excellence Optoelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$250.5 million for July, slipping 36.57% sequentially and 8.07% on year, and those of NT$2.200 billion for January-July rose 4.68% on year.