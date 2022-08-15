SEIPI requests review of incentives to enhance the Philippines' FDI competitiveness

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation is seeking a review of the Philippines' incentive system to see if it has been effective in attracting foreign direct investment (FDIs).

Dan Lachica, the president of the SEIPI, was stressing that industry losses could reach US$ 3.9 billion following extreme rationalization measures under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law and other challenges faced by the electronics and semiconductor industry in a letter to Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual dated June 30, 2022.

The CREATE Act is the largest fiscal stimulus for businesses in the Philippines. It is estimated to provide private enterprises with more than $17.983 billion worth of tax relief over the next ten years. The amendments took effect on July 1, 2020.

Under the CREATE Act, the most notable amendments are as follows:

The CREATE Act No. Description 1. The CIT rate is reduced to 25%, from the previous 30%, for large corporations. For small and medium-sized enterprises with net taxable income not exceeding PHP5 million, and total assets not exceeding PHP100 million (excluding land), the CIT rate is reduced to 20%. 2. The minimum CIT (MCIT) rate is reduced from 2% to 1%. 3. The percentage Tax is reduced from 3% to 1%.

Source: The Department of Finance. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia in August 2022.

The semiconductor and electronics industry is a significant driver of the Philippines' economy and the largest contributor to the country's manufacturing sector. Notably, the Philippine electronics industry accounts for 73% of semiconductor manufacturing services (SMS) and 27% of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), citing SEIPI data.

Source: SEIPI

Electronics companies in the Philippines adopt the best-known methods in semiconductor manufacturing. They are highly capable of taking tasks ranging from IC packaging, PCB assembly, and full product assembly.

To date, most of the electronics businesses in the country operate in four key areas: Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Northern or Central Luzon, and Cebu.

Lachica identified a few key constraints that often lead to setbacks in the Philippines's FDI competition with its peers, such as high operating costs (e.g., power, labor, logistics), changes in government policies, supply chain issues, lack of ease of doing business in the country, and shortages in qualified engineering talent.

Lachica commented that SEIPI welcomes the reduction of the corporate income tax under CREATE but sees a need to review the effectiveness of the incentives rationalization, citing Malaya Business Insight.

"The Philippines has a low FDI compared to its neighbors such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia," Lachica said. Further, he urged the Philippines government to analyze the root causes and develop strategies to mitigate them.

Source: Bangko Sentral ng Philipinas

SEIPI seeks the restoration of authority over FDI approvals from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority under the CREATE Act to reduce the bureaucracy that has been introduced by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB).

FIRB is a government ministry that has the authority to review and approve big-ticket projects registered with investment promotion agencies.

Lachica also said export-oriented businesses (i.e., constructive exporters or those which supply to other exporters) should continue enjoying value-added tax (VAT) exemption and VAT-zero rating of constructive exporters.

He suggested that by adhering to Cross Border Doctrine, the Philippines might be able to resolve the confusion over the VAT treatment of constructive exporters.

SEIPI alone can't do anything. Lachica also sought Pascual's assistance with other agencies in resolving high operating costs, including power (Department of Energy), logistics (Department of Transportation and Department of Finance), and labor (Department of Labor and Employment).